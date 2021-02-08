Third Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament to start from February 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The 3rd Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament will start from February 12 at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club at the national level under the aegis of Pakistan WAPDA Sports board (WSB).

Golfers of affiliated golf clubs with Pakistan Golf Federation would take part in the event, said a press release.

Last date of entry for the tournament is February 10. The practice round will also be played on the same day.

As follows the format of the tournament, matches will be played in the categories of amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies, veterans and invitational.

The tournament will be played on 54 holes for amateurs, 36 holes for senior amateurs and ladies, while 9 holes for veterans and invitational categories.

Amateurs will have handicap of 12 and below, senior amateurs will have 14 and below while ladies 36 and below.

WAPDA being a leading organization for its vital role in development of sports in Pakistan, has been strengthening its sports presence by representation on golfing front of Pakistan as well.

The objective of organizing Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament is to establish and strengthen relationship of WAPDA with leading sports development groups including Pakistan Golf Federation as well as identifying new talent in the country.

WAPDA has been playing a phenomenal role for promotion of sports in the country for more than half-a-century. It has introduced various initiatives for improvement in standard of sports and betterment of players in Pakistan including 'WAPDA Endowment Fund for Sports' to elevate the standard of sports in Pakistan. WAPDA is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, with more than 2200 players and sports officials associated with various units of WAPDA Sports Board across the country. WAPDA has 66 teams of different games – 37 men and 29 women. Currently, WAPDA is National Champion in 35 and runners-up in 19 sports disciplines.

Prior to this, WAPDA Sports Board had organized two Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournaments in 2018 and 2020,