Third Consultative Meeting on MLT Curriculum Review held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The third consultative meeting of the Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) Curriculum Review Committee was successfully held at the Islamabad Campus of Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology (SUIT), under the auspices of the Allied Health Professionals Council (AHPC).

The session was chaired by Prof. Dr. M. Arif Nadeem, Head of the Department of Medical Laboratory Technology, National Skills University, Islamabad, who presided in the absence of Dr. Muhammad Fayaz Chaudhry, Chairman, MLT Advisory Committee, AHPC. The meeting was hosted by Dr. Jadoon Khan, Head of the Department of Allied Health Sciences, SUIT Islamabad.

Welcoming the participants, Dr. Jadoon Khan emphasized the objectives of the committee and underlined the importance of harmonizing the MLT curriculum at the national level. The members unanimously stressed the need for a standardized and modern curriculum for Medical Laboratory Technology across Pakistan.

During the meeting, a new Scheme of Studies for the BS-MLT program was presented. It will first be reviewed at the provincial level before submission to AHPC for final approval.

The process will later be expanded to cover MS and PhD programs in the field.

The meeting was attended by distinguished academicians and researchers, including:

Prof. Dr. Humayun Shafiq Satti (National University of Medical Sciences)Dr. Rashid Iqbal (National Skills University)

Dr. Usman Waheed (Islamabad Medical Technology College)Dr. Ammar Ahmad (Abasyn International University, Dr. Bin Amin (Abasyn University) Mr. Abid Ullah Khan (Prime Institute of Health Sciences) Dr. Farhan Ahmad (HBS Medical College)Dr. Anil Gill (Comwave Institute)Mr. Usama Qamar (Islamabad Medical Technology College) Dr. Kainat Masood (SUIT Islamabad) Mr. Rahat Ali (SUIT Islamabad) Mr. Shamshad Aziz (SUIT Islamabad)

The participants agreed to continue the curriculum development process through regular consultation and resolved to hold further meetings for this purpose.

In conclusion, the attendees expressed their gratitude to the administration of SUIT Islamabad Campus and the Department of Allied Health Sciences for their hospitality and support in organizing the session.