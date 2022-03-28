Third convocation of GCWUS held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The third convocation of Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar.

Guest of Honour Chairman of the Vice Chancellors Committees and Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad Prof Dr Muhammed Ali, Controller Examinations Gulshan Malik, Incharge Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences GCWUS Dr Afzal Butt, Incharge Faculty of Administrative and Management Sciences Dr Muhammad Ilyas and people from different walks of life, parents and teachers participated in the convocation.

A total 1,565 graduates, including1,184 BS, 247 MA/MSc and 134 MS , were awarded certificates.

Out of which 179 graduates were awarded academic roll of honour and medals, 56 gold medalsand one Allama Iqbal gold medal.