UrduPoint.com

Third Convocation Of GCWUS Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Third convocation of GCWUS held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The third convocation of Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar.

Guest of Honour Chairman of the Vice Chancellors Committees and Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad Prof Dr Muhammed Ali, Controller Examinations Gulshan Malik, Incharge Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences GCWUS Dr Afzal Butt, Incharge Faculty of Administrative and Management Sciences Dr Muhammad Ilyas and people from different walks of life, parents and teachers participated in the convocation.

A total 1,565 graduates, including1,184 BS, 247 MA/MSc and 134 MS , were awarded certificates.

Out of which 179 graduates were awarded academic roll of honour and medals, 56 gold medalsand one Allama Iqbal gold medal.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sialkot Gulshan Women Gold Government College Women University Sialkot From Government

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM is conspiracy: Fawad

No-Trust-Motion against PM is conspiracy: Fawad

17 minutes ago
 Poultry, dairy farms under AIP revitalization sche ..

Poultry, dairy farms under AIP revitalization scheme inspected

32 minutes ago
 Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions; fully vacc ..

Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions; fully vaccinated travelers exempt from P ..

32 minutes ago
 Pro-Palestine Campaign Group Targets Israeli Drone ..

Pro-Palestine Campaign Group Targets Israeli Drone Factory in UK

32 minutes ago
 Govt delegation holds meeting with PML-Q leadershi ..

Govt delegation holds meeting with PML-Q leadership

34 minutes ago
 Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakis ..

Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakistan tour

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>