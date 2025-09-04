Third day of anti polio drive reaches 589000 children

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The polio eradication campaign in Rawalpindi has successfully covered 589,000 children with administration of polio drops during the first three days.

According to the District Health Department, the campaign was conducted across 163 union councils of the district.

Health officials reported that recent environmental samples continue to test positive for the polio virus, which indicates that children remain at risk. They emphasized that the oral polio vaccine is the only proven protection against the disease.

Officials further stated that campaign data will be thoroughly reviewed, and special efforts will be made in the next round to reach children who were missed this time.

They also noted that frontline polio workers who demonstrated outstanding performance will be encouraged and recognized.

Polio (poliomyelitis) is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects children under five years of age and can cause lifelong paralysis or even death. While most of the world has eradicated polio, Pakistan remains among the last few countries where the virus is still present.

Regular vaccination campaigns are essential to ensure every child is protected and to achieve the goal of making Pakistan polio-free.