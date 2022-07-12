Third day of Eid-ul-Adha cleaning operation of WSSP continue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The third day of the Eid-ul-Adha cleaning operation of the WSSP continued as directed by the Chief Executive Officer Dr. Hassan Nasir.

This was stated by General Manager Operations Riaz Ahmad Khan while talking to media men here on Tuesday. He said General Manager Planning Syed Zameerul Hassan, Zonal Managers and all management are overseeing the operation.

In the first two days of Eid, about 10,000 tons of rubbish was lifted, private plots and other areas being used for dump are being cleared on the third day.

The operation will be completed by this evening, he said, adding, "Mosquito repellent is being sprayed across the city and lime is being applied at designated places while spray and lime are being applied on the debris at Shamshutu dumping site after which it will be covered with soil.

"A 180 feet wide, 180 feet long and 30 feet deep pit has been dug at Shamshutu dumping site for disposal of waste. He said, about 2763 personnel are taking part in the operation and garbage is being picked up from all over the city by 706 small and big vehicles. A Complaint cell is also active, people should register complaints on 1334, the official informed.