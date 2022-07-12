UrduPoint.com

Third Day Of Eid-ul-Adha Cleaning Operation Of WSSP Continue

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Third day of Eid-ul-Adha cleaning operation of WSSP continue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The third day of the Eid-ul-Adha cleaning operation of the WSSP continued as directed by the Chief Executive Officer Dr. Hassan Nasir.

This was stated by General Manager Operations Riaz Ahmad Khan while talking to media men here on Tuesday. He said General Manager Planning Syed Zameerul Hassan, Zonal Managers and all management are overseeing the operation.

In the first two days of Eid, about 10,000 tons of rubbish was lifted, private plots and other areas being used for dump are being cleared on the third day.

The operation will be completed by this evening, he said, adding, "Mosquito repellent is being sprayed across the city and lime is being applied at designated places while spray and lime are being applied on the debris at Shamshutu dumping site after which it will be covered with soil.

"A 180 feet wide, 180 feet long and 30 feet deep pit has been dug at Shamshutu dumping site for disposal of waste. He said, about 2763 personnel are taking part in the operation and garbage is being picked up from all over the city by 706 small and big vehicles. A Complaint cell is also active, people should register complaints on 1334, the official informed.

Related Topics

Vehicles Nasir SITE Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.