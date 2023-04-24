Third day of Eid-ul-Fitr observed with zeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The third day of Eid-ul Fitr was observed on Monday with zeal and enthusiasm.

According to a private news channel, the people are visiting the homes of their relatives and friends to greet them.

Families are also thronging to parks, picnic spots, eateries and other recreational places to enjoy the festive day.

In the Federal capital, families are visiting recreational places such as Shakarparian, Rose and Jasmine Garden, Lake View Park, Daman-e-Koh, F-9 Park and other places to enjoy Eid holidays.