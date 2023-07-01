Third day of Eidul Azha in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The fulfilment of Sunnah-e-Irbahimi, sacrificing animals, continued on the third day of Eidul Azha, here on Saturday.

Animals were sacrificed in different places in the city. The butchers continued to charge exorbitant rates to slaughter animals.

At some places, offal were being lifted timely, but at some places the process was very slow causing difficulties for citizens.

A large number of citizens flocked to the recreational places and tourist spots to share the joy of Eid. Company Bagh, PHA Bagh, and various parks were crowded with people.

The city police and other law-enforcement agencies had made strict security arrangements to thwart any untoward incident.