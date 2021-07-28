Third degree show-2021 held at GCWUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The students of Fine Arts Department on Wednesday organized a third degree show-2021 in an art gallery under the aegis of Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF).

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq was the chief guest.

Chairperson Fine Arts Department Nadia Zafar, Registrar GCWUF Dr.

Zill-i-Huma Nazli, Coordinator Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences Nousheen Syed, and many other faculty members and students attended the event.

The students presented their concept and technique in the most unique way in their drawings.

The visitors applauded the quality of their presentations and appreciated the selection of delicateand sensitive issues of society and human life through art by the students.

The exhibition will conclude on July 29.