Third general assembly meeting of CINVU begins at AIOU

The third session of the General Assembly of COMSTECH Inter-Islamic Network on Virtual Universities (CINVU) was held yesterday here at the main campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The third session of the General Assembly of COMSTECH Inter-Islamic Network on Virtual Universities (CINVU) was held yesterday here at the main campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Vice chancellors, rectors, and senior academicians from virtual universities of Syria, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iran, Turkey, Tunisia, Gabon (Africa), Chad (Africa), and other countries attended the event, while heads of 34 member universities participated virtually.

Coordinator General CINVU, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry said that the population under the age of 23 in the Islamic world is about 1.56 billion and it is almost impossible to provide formal education to all of them. CINVU can play a key role to provide educational development in member countries.

He added that the main difference between developed and developing countries is the current gap in the field of education and research.

He congratulated the Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University on convening the third meeting of general assembly of CINVU.

President, Executive Committee CINVU & Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that online or virtual mode of education is need of the hour.

The whole world realized that it was not possible to provide education without an online system in Covid 19. Dr. Zia said that AIOU has digitized its entire system and now we are providing online education all over the world.

He added that Allama Iqbal Open University is the second university in South Asia whose entire system has been digitized and we are ready to assist in the digitization of virtual universities of Islamic countries.

He said that proposals and recommendations will be formulated after discussions which will be presented in next meeting of general assembly of CINVU for approval and implementation.

Vice Chancellor, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali said that AIOU has made significant progress in the last three years under the dynamic leadership of Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum.

He said that QAU has also started the process of digitalization and we have requested AIOU for assistance.