UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Third Industrial Facilitation Center Inaugurated To Resolve Issues On Fast Track

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:16 AM

Third industrial facilitation center inaugurated to resolve issues on fast track

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Commerce Abdul Karim Tuesday inaugurated industrial facilitation center at the Nowshera Industrial Estate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Commerce Abdul Karim Tuesday inaugurated industrial facilitation center at the Nowshera Industrial Estate.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the provincial government had created a congenial environment for the promotion of industries and all stakeholders should take the maximum benefits from the polices being initiated to develop the industrial sector.

He said facilitation center was established to resolve industrialists issues on the fast track and save their time.

He also appreciated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and said industrialists would also be extended maximum facilities in the future.

He said the provincial government was also endeavoring to open borders with Afghanistan for increasing the trade volume.

KPEZDMC Chief Executive Officer Javaid Khattak said it was the third center established for the facilitation of industrialists adding efforts were underway to increase investment in the province.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Nowshera Commerce National University All From Government

Recent Stories

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

1 hour ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

4 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.