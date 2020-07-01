Third industrial facilitation center inaugurated to resolve issues on fast track

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Commerce Abdul Karim Tuesday inaugurated industrial facilitation center at the Nowshera Industrial Estate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Commerce Abdul Karim Tuesday inaugurated industrial facilitation center at the Nowshera Industrial Estate.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the provincial government had created a congenial environment for the promotion of industries and all stakeholders should take the maximum benefits from the polices being initiated to develop the industrial sector.

He said facilitation center was established to resolve industrialists issues on the fast track and save their time.

He also appreciated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and said industrialists would also be extended maximum facilities in the future.

He said the provincial government was also endeavoring to open borders with Afghanistan for increasing the trade volume.

KPEZDMC Chief Executive Officer Javaid Khattak said it was the third center established for the facilitation of industrialists adding efforts were underway to increase investment in the province.