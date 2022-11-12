Third injured of Havelian road accident succumbed to injuries

Noman Khan, the other youth who was injured in the Khokhar Maira road accident also succumbed to his injuries in Hospital

According to the details, one and a half months ago, three friends were injured in a car accident at Khokhar Maira an area of Havelian police station, as a result Yasin died on the spot, while Yahya, Numan and Mohsin sustained critical injuries.

Numan died as he was suffering severe head injuries and his funeral prayer was offered at his native town Havelian.