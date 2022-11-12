UrduPoint.com

Third Injured Of Havelian Road Accident Succumbed To Injuries

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Third injured of Havelian road accident succumbed to injuries

Noman Khan, the other youth who was injured in the Khokhar Maira road accident also succumbed to his injuries in Hospital

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Noman Khan, the other youth who was injured in the Khokhar Maira road accident also succumbed to his injuries in Hospital.

According to the details, one and a half months ago, three friends were injured in a car accident at Khokhar Maira an area of Havelian police station, as a result Yasin died on the spot, while Yahya, Numan and Mohsin sustained critical injuries.

Numan died as he was suffering severe head injuries and his funeral prayer was offered at his native town Havelian.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Station Car Died Road Accident Numan Havelian Prayer

Recent Stories

Erdogan Does Not See N. Cyprus' Observer Role in T ..

Erdogan Does Not See N. Cyprus' Observer Role in Turkic States Organization as R ..

8 minutes ago
 Kundi urges big polluter to help Pakistan during c ..

Kundi urges big polluter to help Pakistan during climate related calamities

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Arts Council organizes "Aik Shaam, Nawaz An ..

Punjab Arts Council organizes "Aik Shaam, Nawaz Anjum Kay Naam"

8 minutes ago
 A thirsty COP27 climate summit plagued by glitches ..

A thirsty COP27 climate summit plagued by glitches

10 minutes ago
 AJK Govt approves more constructions of SDMA units ..

AJK Govt approves more constructions of SDMA units at tehsil levels

10 minutes ago
 Le Cleac'h sets sail again in Route du Rhum in rep ..

Le Cleac'h sets sail again in Route du Rhum in repaired boat

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.