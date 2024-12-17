Third Inter-collegiate Competitions Begin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Third inter-collegiate divisional competitions started in collaboration
with higher the education department here at Chandni Chowk on Tuesday.
Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib khan Awan inaugurated the games and
was the chief gust of the ceremony.
Former Member national Assembly chudhry hamid Hammed, Director Colleges
Naeed, Deputy Director Colleges Professor Abul Hassan Naqvi, Principal
Dr Sufyana shaheen were present in the ceremony.
The competitions would continue till December 31, in which 9 girls
and 11 boys teams of the division would participate in hockey, cricket, football, badminton, rugby, tug-of-war, table tennis, volleyball ect.
The commissioner said that games play a vital role in creating positive and
healthy atmosphere among students.
