Third Inter-collegiate Competitions Begin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Third inter-collegiate competitions begin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Third inter-collegiate divisional competitions started in collaboration

with higher the education department here at Chandni Chowk on Tuesday.

Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib khan Awan inaugurated the games and

was the chief gust of the ceremony.

Former Member national Assembly chudhry hamid Hammed, Director Colleges

Naeed, Deputy Director Colleges Professor Abul Hassan Naqvi, Principal

Dr Sufyana shaheen were present in the ceremony.

The competitions would continue till December 31, in which 9 girls

and 11 boys teams of the division would participate in hockey, cricket, football, badminton, rugby, tug-of-war, table tennis, volleyball ect.

The commissioner said that games play a vital role in creating positive and

healthy atmosphere among students.

