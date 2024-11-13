Open Menu

Third Int'l Conference On Social Sciences Kicks Off At RWU

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Third Int'l Conference on social sciences kicks off at RWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The third International Conference on Social Sciences titled "Contemporary World Challenges and Opportunities" has started today at the Rawalpindi Women University in which local and international social scientists will deliberate on prevailing socio-psychological challanges and sustainable solutions to them.

The two day conference was inaugurated by Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC).

In his address at the conference, the Chairman HEC underlined the need to collaborate the efforts in reshaping behavioral management for which, he said academia, students and parents should play their due responsible role.

Dr Mukhtar emphasized that flood of information through internet has diminished the individuals intellect.

He noted that the information available on various internet platforms needed to be cross checked.

He said human behaviour and the hitman's socio-psychology have greater impact on a society's norms and values.

Dr. Mukhtar urged the teachers to spend a few minutes on the human behaviour during their lectures in the class rooms.

"If each of us plays a role in this regard, we all can make Pakistan a prosperous country", he said.

Prof Dr Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor RWU in her presidential address informed the audience that conference would explore the ways and means to address issues facing human psychology. She also shed light on the contribution by the university previously held conferences at the university.

In the opening session, Dr. Agata Gasiorowska from SWPS University, Wroclaw, Poland presented her research paper highlighting the 'gratitude' and its correlation with objectivity in terms of money and monetary advantages. She presented statistical conclusions of the study before the audience which was highly appreciated.

Dr. Agata appreciated the efforts of the RWU for holding an international conference at an important topic.

The conference will be attended by a number of academia and research scholars during which multidimensional issues related to social economic and psychologic issue would be addressed.

The inaugural session was attended by a large number of faculty members, academia and students.

