Third Issue Of Taigh-o-Qalam Published

Thu 12th August 2021

Third issue of Taigh-o-Qalam published

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The third edition of police biennial literary and educational magazine entitled 'Taigh-o-Qalam' was issued by the Police Training College Hangu, said a press release issued here Thursday.

The magazine contains special messages of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Inspector General Police KP Muazzam Jah Ansari and DG FIA Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi lauding the standard police training of the college.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in his message mentioned his approval of the sanctioning of multipurpose Auditorium costing Rs. 90 million which was long standing demand of the College.

The issue contains writings of high police officers and men of letters 'Taigh-o-Qalam' is a historic document of the Police College.

