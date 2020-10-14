UrduPoint.com
Third Member Of Car Lifter Gang Held

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:09 PM

Third member of car lifter gang held

Westridge police on Wednesday arrested another member of the car lifter gang busted on Tuesday when its two members were rounded up after exchange of fire

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Westridge police on Wednesday arrested another member of the car lifter gang busted on Tuesday when its two members were rounded up after exchange of fire.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police had arrested two car lifters wanted by police in several auto-theft cases and recovered a stolen car, weapons and other items from their possession but, third member of the gang namely Altamash managed to escape from the scene.

He informed that Westridge police during their routine patrolling on Tuesday signaled to stop a suspected vehicle at school Road in Allahabad area following which three occupants started firing on the police party.

Police team retaliated and managed to arrest two injured car lifters namely Sagheer Ahmed Shah and Karamat Ali Shah who were later shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

An accomplice escaped from the scene. Mehran car recovered from them was stolen from Sadiqabad area, he added.

Police started efforts to arrest the absconding criminal and managed to net the accused. A case has been registered against the car lifters while further investigations are underway, he added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi has appreciated performance of Westridge police and directed the police personnel to continue special efforts to completely check activities of car thieves.

