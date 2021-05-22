UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Third Minor Die Of Wrong Medication

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:24 PM

Third minor die of wrong medication

The third minor who took and consumed "wrong medicine" allegedly from doctor's clinic located in limits of Muzaffarabad police station died at Nishtar hospital here last midnight

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The third minor who took and consumed "wrong medicine" allegedly from doctor's clinic located in limits of Muzaffarabad police station died at Nishtar hospital here last midnight.

According to heirs, they had approached at Dr. Salman's clinic situated at Moza Thathi Lal, when condition of their siblings including Tahira Bibi, 7, Muneeb, 5, and Danish, 9, sons of Khadim Hussain got out of order as they had contracted seasonal fever with getting cough. As soon as the minors consumed medicines provided through the doctor's clinic, their condition started deteriorating further.

They said, children were shifted to emergency ward of Nishtar hospital where Tahira Bibi and Danish were pronounced dead. While Muneeb was put under treatment at ICU ward of the hospital. However, he too couldn't survive as died at Friday midnight. Local police started investigation, with SSP Amir paid visit in the hospital to register statements of medics and family members to proceed investigation.

Victim family are lived in the area called Hamid Pur Kanora. Quack doctor was arrested and his clinic sealed by the police. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Visit Doctor Died Muzaffarabad Family From

Recent Stories

CPMA launched as part of China-Pakistan Health Cor ..

2 minutes ago

Numbers of covid patients decreasing at metropolis ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, China celebrate 70th anniversary of dipl ..

32 minutes ago

IG salutes to morale of martyrs' families  

41 minutes ago

Islamabad Police launches Gender Protection Unit

42 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 88 more deaths during last 24 hour ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.