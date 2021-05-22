Third minor die of wrong medication

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The third minor who took and consumed "wrong medicine" allegedly from doctor's clinic located in limits of Muzaffarabad police station died at Nishtar hospital here last midnight.

According to heirs, they had approached at Dr. Salman's clinic situated at Moza Thathi Lal, when condition of their siblings including Tahira Bibi, 7, Muneeb, 5, and Danish, 9, sons of Khadim Hussain got out of order as they had contracted seasonal fever with getting cough. As soon as the minors consumed medicines provided through the doctor's clinic, their condition started deteriorating further.

They said, children were shifted to emergency ward of Nishtar hospital where Tahira Bibi and Danish were pronounced dead. While Muneeb was put under treatment at ICU ward of the hospital. However, he too couldn't survive as died at Friday midnight. Local police started investigation, with SSP Amir paid visit in the hospital to register statements of medics and family members to proceed investigation.

Victim family are lived in the area called Hamid Pur Kanora. Quack doctor was arrested and his clinic sealed by the police. Further investigation was underway.