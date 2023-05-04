UrduPoint.com

Third Monkeypox Case Reports In Pakistan: NIH

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 09:35 PM

The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Thursday said that the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi has confirmed the third case of Monkeypox in Pakistan

According to NIH, this is the first case of Monkeypox confirmed in Karachi Sindh, bringing the tally to three in the country.

This case is young male, who travelled from abroad and detected with symptoms at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi by Border Health Services-Pakistan.

He has been isolated since the appearance of Monkeypox symptoms and his contact tracing is underway.

The first two cases reported in Islamabad are now completely stable and recovered from the infection.

Minister for National Health Services along with NCOC, vigilantly monitoring the situation while keeping all the relevant stakeholders on board for ensuring preparedness, timely response, and containment of Monkeypox cases in Pakistan.

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Young Male Border All From Airport

