Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Conference 2022 held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) organized the Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Conference 2022 here on Friday.

The conference was chaired by Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz, representatives and stakeholders from federal and provincial governments, provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Pakistan Armed Forces, Emergency Response Services, Federal Flood Commission, WAPDA, CDA, SUPARCO, Irrigation Department, FWO, NHA, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Press Information Department, UN agencies and humanitarian networks participated in the conference, said a news release.

The objective of the conference was to discuss matters associated with monsoon, review of the preparedness and coordination plan amongst all stakeholders for monsoon season 2022.

While welcoming the participants, Chairman NDMA underscored climate change impacts, vulnerability of Pakistan to various disasters with special focus on monsoon floods and need for preparedness and coordination amongst all stakeholders.

During the conference, all stakeholders shared their monsoon preparedness plans and perspectives with focus on early warning, level of preparedness, public awareness, response capabilities, coordination amongst various stakeholders, community mobilization, role of UN agencies, humanitarian organizations and above all the media outreach.

At the end of the conference, Chairman NDMA once again emphasized upon all stakeholders to ensure necessary preparedness, including mitigation and response measures at various levels, awareness and advocacy campaigns and timely response in case of an emergency situation.