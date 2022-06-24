Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Conference 2022 Held at NDMA

Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Conference 2022 was held here in Islamabad today under arrangements of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)

The conference was chaired by Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz, Chairman NDMA, representatives/stakeholders from federal and provincial governments, PDMAs, GBDMA, SDMA, Pakistan Armed Forces, Emergency Response Services, Federal Flood Commission, WAPDA, CDA, SUPARCO, Irrigation Department, FWO, NHA, Pakistan Metrological Department, UN agencies and Humanitarian Networks participated in the conference.

Objective of the conference was to discuss matters associated with Monsoon, review the preparedness and coordination amongst all stakeholders for Monsoon season 2022.

While welcoming the participants, Chairman NDMA underscored climate change impacts, vulnerability of Pakistan to various disasters with special focus on Monsoon/floods and need for preparedness and coordination amongst all stakeholders.



During the conference, all stakeholders shared their Monsoon preparedness plans/perspectives with focus on early warning, level of preparedness, public awareness, response capabilities, coordination amongst various stakeholders, community mobilization, role of UN agencies, humanitarian organizations and above all the media.

At the end of the conference, Chairman NDMA once again emphasized upon all stakeholders to ensure necessary preparedness, including mitigation and response measures at various levels, awareness and advocacy campaigns and timely response in case of an emergency situation.