Open Menu

Third Nationwide Polio Immunization Drive Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Third nationwide polio immunization drive continues

The third nationwide polio immunization campaign of current year continued on Wednesday to vaccinate over 44.3 million children under five years of age in 159 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The third nationwide polio immunization campaign of current year continued on Wednesday to vaccinate over 44.3 million children under five years of age in 159 districts.

In a message, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan urged parents to ensure vaccination of their children during ongoing polio immunization drive.

He said that all thee children deserved a healthy life and future. "We cannot allow a vaccine-preventable disease to continue to harm our children like this.”

He said that protecting children’s well-being was a collective responsibility. "Every country that has eliminated polio so far has done so with the support of communities, parents, religious leaders, and social organizations.

"

Dr Nadeem said, "We need the same in Pakistan, for communities to join the government in its fight against polio.”

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, Dr Shahzad Baig said: “Polio cases are fewer than they have ever been, yet the virus has shown up in sewage samples in several major cities this year, indicating that some population pockets that have missed out on the vaccine.”

He said: “The programme is continuously reviewing and reassessing its strategies and campaigns."We will ensure that we find these missed populations and vaccinate them.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Same All Government Million

Recent Stories

Students from friends of Police visit PSCA

Students from friends of Police visit PSCA

31 minutes ago
 Tent-pegging arranged at UAF

Tent-pegging arranged at UAF

30 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends 35 suspects to jail ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends 35 suspects to jail on judicial remand

30 minutes ago
 Integrity Icons 2023 on December 6

Integrity Icons 2023 on December 6

30 minutes ago
 Science minister explores ways to transform PSF, P ..

Science minister explores ways to transform PSF, PEC into more productive instit ..

30 minutes ago
 German Ambassador calls on Governor Punjab

German Ambassador calls on Governor Punjab

30 minutes ago
Four reporters shot, injured in southern Mexico

Four reporters shot, injured in southern Mexico

50 minutes ago
 Open katchery held to address issues of climate ch ..

Open katchery held to address issues of climate change, wildlife

50 minutes ago
 NACTA briefs MCMC participants on Counter-Terroris ..

NACTA briefs MCMC participants on Counter-Terrorism Strategy

50 minutes ago
 Russia claims capture of village in Ukraine's Done ..

Russia claims capture of village in Ukraine's Donetsk region

50 minutes ago
 FBR Committed to eliminate tax evasion in Sugar In ..

FBR Committed to eliminate tax evasion in Sugar Industry

50 minutes ago
 Pakistani scholars explore religious moderation, e ..

Pakistani scholars explore religious moderation, educational models in Indonesia

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan