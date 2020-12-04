UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Third Of Pakistan's 2020 Kinnow Mandarin Exports Earmarked For The Middle East

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:39 AM

Third of Pakistan's 2020 kinnow mandarin exports earmarked for the Middle East

Pakistan set this year's export target of kinnow mandarin at 350,000 metric tons, with a third of it earmarked for the Middle East

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ):Pakistan set this year's export target of kinnow mandarin at 350,000 metric tons, with a third of it earmarked for the Middle East.

As the harvest season for the high-yield local mandarin variety started in December, Pakistan is expecting to generate some $210 million from its export.

Last year, kinnow exports brought around $195 million in foreign exchange, according to data from the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA).

"Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar are major export destinations which are expected to absorb 30 percent, or 105,000 metric tons, of the total exports of kinnow," Waheed Ahmed, patron-in-chief of PFVA, said in an interview with Arab News.

Demand for Pakistani fruits has increased by 12.5 percent in fiscal year 2019-20, generating $730 million � the sector's highest ever revenue generation in terms of foreign exchange.

The PFVA chief attributed the rising demand, especially for citrus fruits, to the coronavirus pandemic. Rich in vitamin C, the fruits are believed to support the immune system.

"The total production of kinnow is around 2.1 million ton," Ahmed said. "However, the production of quality exportable kinnow is far less, as out of total production 75 percent production consists of grade B and C quality that can't be exported."The country's kinnow industry is worth around Rs125 billion ($781 million) and the entire economy of Punjab's key Bhalwal and Sargodha areas depends on kinnow cultivation. Some 250 kinnow processing facilities in the region provide direct employment to 250,000 people, according to PFVA data.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Exports Punjab Oman Saudi Qatar Sargodha Bahrain United Arab Emirates Middle East Bhalwal December All From Industry Billion Million Arab Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

11 minutes ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

11 minutes ago

US Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Resume Work With M ..

2 minutes ago

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

LDA approves construction of 4,000 residential uni ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.