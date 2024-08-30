Open Menu

Third Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS HUNAIN Arrives Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Third Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) PNS HUNAIN arrived in Karachi where upon arrival, an impressive reception ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Third Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) PNS HUNAIN arrived in Karachi where upon arrival, an impressive reception ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi was Chief Guest on the occasion, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

While addressing the ceremony, Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted that addition of PNS HUNAIN in PN fleet will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy's capability of safeguarding Maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

He also emphasized that induction of such multipurpose state of the art platforms will provide vital support to ongoing PN Maritime security patrol in Indian Ocean.

PNS HUNAIN is a multipurpose medium sized Offshore Patrol Vessel equipped with state of the art electronic warfare, anti-ship, anti-air warfare weapons and sensors, self protection and terminal defence system. The ship was built and commissioned in July this year at Damen Shipyard, Romania.

Reception ceremony of PNS HUNAIN was attended by large number of PN Officers, CPOs and Sailors and families of crew members.

