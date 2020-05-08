UrduPoint.com
Third Online STEAM Camp For Students On June 1

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:53 AM

Third online STEAM camp for students on June 1

LearnObots, an educational software company has planned to arrange another online Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Camp on June 01 (Monday) to keep the students engaged in fruitful learning activities during the prevailing lockdown situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):LearnObots, an educational software company has planned to arrange another online Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Camp on June 01 (Monday) to keep the students engaged in fruitful learning activities during the prevailing lockdown situation in the country.

It would be the third such camp being arranged for the students to utilize their time in a constructive way. While the initial camps were arranged on April 27 and May 04 with participation of a number of students. The third camp would be arranged on June 1.

The LearnObots company is located at Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) in National University of Science and Technology (NUST). According to an official source, the course has been designed to impart practical skills about latest tools among the students with use of new technologies.

The virtual classes under this camp would help the students explore the skills of Digital Animations, Coding, Electronics, Robotics, DIY STEAM Projects, Game Development and Blogging.

The students aged between 8 to14 years are eligible to register for this camp. The online STEAM camp would serve as a platform for like-minded kids around the globe where they can collaborate with each other and can Think, Explore and Make with assistance from our trainers online.

The students, through this camp, would be able to build some cool things like their own Robot, computer game or animations.

The students can contact 03351166116 and 03153333494 or camps@learnobots.com for detailed information about the camp.

