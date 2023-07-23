Third Pakistan-China Think Tank Forum 'Decade of CPEC' held in Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Third Pakistan-China Think Tank Forum held in Beijing as part of the series of commemorative events being held in connection with the completion of ten years of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a press release, the 15-member Pakistan delegation visiting China participated in the seminar, which was jointly organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), at the CICIR headquarters in Beijing.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General ISSI, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood said that the transformational CPEC, the flagship project of President Xi Jinping's visionary Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), remained at the core of Pakistan-China relationship and pivotal to Pakistan's future economic progress and prosperity.

He underlined the importance of the first in-person session of the Pakistan-China Think Tank Forum and further added that ISSI valued its institutional relationship with CICIR and wished to further deepen mutual collaboration.

Sohail Mahmood reaffirmed that friendship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy and the two countries' time-tested strategic cooperative partnership based on strategic mutual trust and commonality of views.

The two countries support each other on their respective issues of core interest including Pakistan's steadfast support to China on the 'One-China' policy and Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea, he said.

Deputy Director-General Department of Asian Affairs, Ambassador Zhang Maoming extended felicitations to ISSI and CICIR on organising the 3rd Pakistan-China Think Tank Forum.

He emphasised that Pakistan and China were good neighbours, good friends, and good brothers and further underlined that regardless of the dynamic of international politics, China and Pakistan always firmly support each other.

He added that President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had agreed to continue to deepen bilateral strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Maoming noted that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He added that in the second phase of CPEC, China resolved to enhance cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining, science and technology, and information technology.

China wishes to make CPEC a demonstration project of high-quality development and contribute to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and countries of the region and beyond, he added.

Vice President, CICIR, Dr. Fu Xiaoqiang in his keynote speech highlighted that China attaches great value to its relations with Pakistan.

He said that over the past decade, CPEC has secured many achievements by creating jobs, improving the energy sector, and adding over 500 kilometres to roads and motorways.

The second phase of CPEC is focusing on agriculture, industrialisation and several other key sectors, he said and added that the security of this mega project needs to be closely monitored.

Director, CPSC, Dr. Talat Shabbir, moderated Session-I entitled "Challenges now and ahead faced by CPEC." He said that China and Pakistan are friends and strategic partners, and their mutual friendship is moving from strength to strength. The relationship includes economic and strategic ties.

He said that CPEC is a multi-billion Dollar project and we stand together to celebrate the ten years of CPEC. Over the decade, we have achieved huge successes with regard to CPEC, especially by building infrastructure and energy security under the CPEC.

He said that now we have entered the second phase of CPEC and we have opportunities and challenges.

Vice Chancellor, Karakoram International University, Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah said that CPEC has huge potential and strengths. He argued that CPEC has to be pivoted upon three corridors including physical, research, and technological knowledge.

He said that certain quarters have been engaged in maligning the BRI and CPEC. The intensifying major-power competition has added new dimensions to the international dynamics. In the backdrop of this, Pakistan and China need to cooperate and counter any moves against CPEC.

Executive Deputy Director of Centre for South Asian Studies, Peking University, Dr. Wang Xu, analysed the political, economic and foreign policy dimensions. Emphasising the importance of structural reforms of the economy, he also dilated on how Pakistan's relationship with neighbouring countries could be leveraged to advance shared interests.

Amb. Babar Amin said that CPEC is a game-changer for Pakistan and it was announced before the BRI. He said that Covid-19 somewhat slowed down some projects; however, CPEC is the right step towards connectivity.

He said that CPEC and BRI are together the pivots of regional peace and stability as they aim to connect South Asia, Western China, Central Asia, and the middle East. He added that CPEC emphasises people-to-people connectivity.

Associate Professor, University of Sindh, Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani, said that CPEC likely will create 500,000 to 800,000 jobs in Pakistan by 2030.

He said that in the regional context CPEC can be extended to Afghanistan, Iran, and Central Asia. He noted that there are challenges to CPEC and there is a need for capacity-building in Pakistan for CPEC projects to be fully realised.

Deputy Director of Institute of South Asian Studies, Dr. Wang Shida spoke about dealing with the challenge in the economic field.

He said that there is a need to promote major internal reforms by removing existing restrictions for high-quality development.