Third phase of corona RED campaign to start from Feb 1 in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration has prepared plan for third phase of corona Reach Every Door (RED) campaign which would be started from February 1st in the district.

The district administration and health department was on mission to make district corona free and finalized action plan for the RED drive.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan expressed these views while presiding over meeting on Saturday. On this occasion, ADCR Umar Shirazi, AC Bakhitar Ismail, CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed and others were present.

As many as 890 teams have been formed for third phase of the campaign which would be completed in two rounds.

The first round would be held from February 1 to 14 while the second round would be from from March 7 to 20. As many as 890 teams have been formed for third phase of the campaign.

The Punjab government has set a target to inoculate first dose to 325,000 people and second dose to 142,237 people.

The deputy commissioner directed the health authority officials to achieve 100 percent target and announced prizes for health officers and employees over achieving the target.

He said that services of Numberdaars would also be taken during the RED campaign.