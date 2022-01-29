UrduPoint.com

Third Phase Of Corona RED Campaign To Start From Feb 1 In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Third phase of corona RED campaign to start from Feb 1 in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration has prepared plan for third phase of corona Reach Every Door (RED) campaign which would be started from February 1st in the district.

The district administration and health department was on mission to make district corona free and finalized action plan for the RED drive.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan expressed these views while presiding over meeting on Saturday. On this occasion, ADCR Umar Shirazi, AC Bakhitar Ismail, CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed and others were present.

As many as 890 teams have been formed for third phase of the campaign which would be completed in two rounds.

The first round would be held from February 1 to 14 while the second round would be from from March 7 to 20. As many as 890 teams have been formed for third phase of the campaign.

The Punjab government has set a target to inoculate first dose to 325,000 people and second dose to 142,237 people.

The deputy commissioner directed the health authority officials to achieve 100 percent target and announced prizes for health officers and employees over achieving the target.

He said that services of Numberdaars would also be taken during the RED campaign.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Salman Khan February March From

Recent Stories

Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa c ..

Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa case

16 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mo ..

Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mouni Roy

38 minutes ago
 Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bil ..

Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bill Clarifying Concept of Tortur ..

38 minutes ago
 Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

38 minutes ago
 China to raise retail fuel prices

China to raise retail fuel prices

38 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns ..

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns today

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>