Third phase of Drug Addiction Free Peshawar campaign this month; Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner, Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has said that the third phase of Drug Addiction Free Peshawar Campaign would be started during the current month. He said that 18 rehabilitated drug addicts would be handed over to their families, which would be followed by another crackdown against the remaining drug addicts roaming on streets to shift them to rehabilitation centres.

He was presiding over a review meeting regarding the Drug Addiction Free Peshawar Campaign here on Monday. Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, District Officer, Social Welfare Noor Mohammad and management of Rehabilitation Centre, the administrative officers of other concerned agencies also participated in the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Commissioner Peshawar Division said that a formal strategy was being evolved for the treatment and rehabilitation of imprisoned drug addicts.

During the briefing, the Commissioner was told that during the campaign, 1270 drug addicts including 48 minors and four women have been taken into custody. He said that the arrested addicts have been detoxified and after the rehabilitation process of 76 days they have been made able to repatriate to their families.