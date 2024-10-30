Third Phase Of Drug-free Peshawar Campaign From Nov 7; Commissioner
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Wednesday said that the third phase of drug-free Peshawar campaign would start from November 7 and would continue till November 14. Under the week-long campaign, the district administration and line department will conduct crackdown against drug addicts and would shift an estimated more than 2,000 drug addicts in the city to rehabilitation centres, he said while addressing a function here as a special guest at an event organized at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University Peshawar to raise awareness against drugs.
The commissioner said that in a mega event at the end of the campaign, the KP Chief Minister would distribute cash prizes and certificates among those who has shown outstanding performance in raising awareness against drugs.
He said that as many as 2400 drug addicts had so far been treated, in the first and second phases of the campaign and they were living their normal lives. He also appreciated Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University in creating awareness in the society.
In the event, the university students presented sketches and tableaus based on awareness, while well-known Dr Ali Mufti, a drug expert and psychologist, delivered a special lecture about the negative aspects of drugs and preventive measures.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UET VC chairs 124th ASRB meeting2 minutes ago
-
Price control magistrates directed to ensure presence in markets2 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of police torture incident12 minutes ago
-
Transforming Tradition: Peshawar's Ghandhara museum embraces digital media for preservation12 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of attempt to burn young man12 minutes ago
-
International conference on 'Frontiers in Chemical Sciences' begins at Sargodha University21 minutes ago
-
KPRA launches monitoring, enforcement drive in wedding halls, restaurants21 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures taken to avoid traffic accidents22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner oversees ongoing polio vaccination campaign22 minutes ago
-
Police review security for polio campaign22 minutes ago
-
CEO health inspects polio drive in Cholistan22 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends admission date for ADP programmes:31 minutes ago