Third phase of drug-free Peshawar campaign from Nov 7; Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Wednesday said that the third phase of drug-free Peshawar campaign would start from November 7 and would continue till November 14. Under the week-long campaign, the district administration and line department will conduct crackdown against drug addicts and would shift an estimated more than 2,000 drug addicts in the city to rehabilitation centres, he said while addressing a function here as a special guest at an event organized at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University Peshawar to raise awareness against drugs.

The commissioner said that in a mega event at the end of the campaign, the KP Chief Minister would distribute cash prizes and certificates among those who has shown outstanding performance in raising awareness against drugs.

He said that as many as 2400 drug addicts had so far been treated, in the first and second phases of the campaign and they were living their normal lives. He also appreciated Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University in creating awareness in the society.

In the event, the university students presented sketches and tableaus based on awareness, while well-known Dr Ali Mufti, a drug expert and psychologist, delivered a special lecture about the negative aspects of drugs and preventive measures.