Third Phase Of Drug-Free Peshawar Launched: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Thursday informed that the current government has launched the "Drug-Free Peshawar Phase Three" campaign.
As part of this initiative, 2,000 individuals are being provided free treatment, he said adding that concrete measures will be taken to curb drug addiction.
He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the Khwaja Yunus Social Welfare Organization Center. The provincial minister conducted a detailed review of the center, met with the staff and drug-addicted individuals, and inquired about the treatment facilities and rehabilitation measures provided by the government.
On this occasion, the minister stated that making Peshawar drug-free is the mission of the current government, and all necessary steps will be taken to achieve these goals, as this project holds great significance for the people and residents of Peshawar.
He added that through the "Drug-Free Peshawar" campaign, practical efforts are being made to reintegrate marginalized individuals back into the mainstream society.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Austrian Federal Chancellor
Fifth edition of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs UAE programme concludes
Shurooq promotes Sharjah's eco-tourism at ITB Berlin
United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting
Talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via smart a ..
Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance
MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workf ..
Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass
Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..
FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion
Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RTA conducted road checking in Kohat5 minutes ago
-
Third phase of Drug-Free Peshawar launched: Minister5 minutes ago
-
Youth open court in Kohat5 minutes ago
-
Federal Law Minister, KP Governor discuss political, legal affairs5 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur Takes Action Against Ramadan Ordinance Violations1 hour ago
-
Barrister Saif praised PPC for production of customized wheelchairs1 hour ago
-
DC Abbottabad honours Muqaddas and Momina Tariq for gold medal triumph in Japan Lacrosse Championshi ..1 hour ago
-
10 students injured in Nowshera accident1 hour ago
-
Sadiq Art Festival held at Sadiq Public School1 hour ago
-
IG Rizvi sets new crime-fighting targets for SHOs in online meeting1 hour ago
-
District-wide cleanliness drive underway1 hour ago
-
Lehri vows to develop Transport Dept on modern lines for facilitating people1 hour ago