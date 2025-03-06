Third phase of Drug-Free Peshawar launched: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Thursday informed that the current government has launched the "Drug-Free Peshawar Phase Three" campaign.

As part of this initiative, 2,000 individuals are being provided free treatment, he said adding that concrete measures will be taken to curb drug addiction.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the Khwaja Yunus Social Welfare Organization Center. The provincial minister conducted a detailed review of the center, met with the staff and drug-addicted individuals, and inquired about the treatment facilities and rehabilitation measures provided by the government.

On this occasion, the minister stated that making Peshawar drug-free is the mission of the current government, and all necessary steps will be taken to achieve these goals, as this project holds great significance for the people and residents of Peshawar.

He added that through the "Drug-Free Peshawar" campaign, practical efforts are being made to reintegrate marginalized individuals back into the mainstream society.