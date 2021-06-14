Third phase of 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' program launched in Rwp Division

The third phase of the Punjab government's revolutionary program 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" was been kicked off in Rawalpindi Division under which the government offices would be cleaned, whitewashed and the premises of the offices would be renovated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The third phase of the Punjab government's revolutionary program 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" was been kicked off in Rawalpindi Division under which the government offices would be cleaned, whitewashed and the premises of the offices would be renovated.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here on Monday to review the progress of the program. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Capt (R) Qasim Ijaz and other officers concerned. The Deputy Commissioners of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal attended the meeting through video link.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners of the four districts to ensure that all the departments concerned to achieve the targets set in this regard in an efficient manner and the reports of the tasks would also be uploaded on the App developed by Punjab Information board.

The Commissioner said that the foremost priority of the administration would be to fully involve the people in this program so that this cleanliness could not remain limited for just one week rather, such efforts should be continued in future as well.

"We want to give the people, a model to make their surroundings as clean and healthy so that the change at the grassroots could be made possible," he added.

Briefing the meeting, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) said that first two phases of the program had been completed successfully. The third phase includes whitewashing of public offices, schools and other government buildings, beautification of parks, green belts, squares and roundabouts. The Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centers and the government offices would also be cleaned under this phase and instructions have been issued to all the authorities concerned who would share their reports on daily basis to the Commissioner office in addition to Punjab Information Board.