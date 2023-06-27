(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The students of Institute of Art and Design (IAD) University of Sindh Jamshoro have completed third phase of the research on the hidden aspects of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai's poetry.

The research project has been initiated by the Center of Knowledge Development (Pvt.) Ltd. in a bid to explore the undiscovered aspects of the great Sufi poet of Sindh Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai's poetry, the university spokesman informed here on Tuesday.

In this regard, the spokesman informed that incentive distribution ceremony was held in the Shaikh Ayaz auditorium of the Arts Faculty, where the researchers and students received their incentive cheques.

Addressing the ceremony, the Director Operations of the Center of Knowledge Development, Abdul Sattar Khushik said that this research project was aimed at exploring the undiscovered aspects of Latif's poetry so as to provide it more efficiently to the youth for their understanding with modern techniques.

"On the research projects started at the University of Sindh under the supervision of researchers and professors couple of weeks ago, the students of English and Sindhi departments had completed their project earlier but the third phase of the project was completed today by the students of Institute of Art and Design", he said and added that the next phase will be completed by the students of the Department of Statistics.

He said that the Shah Latif Experimental Lab had also been established for the said research project, which had been made a part of the Faculty of Social Sciences University of Sindh.

The research is being done on various aspects of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai's poetry with the help of artificial intelligence, he said.

He said that after completion of the said project, Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai and his poetry will be introduced at the international level.

The focal person of the project at University of Sindh, Dr. Tania Mushtaq highlighted different aspects of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai's poetry and said that the first phase of the research was completed in the Institute of English Language and Literature while the second phase in the Department of Sindhi and the third phase was successfully completed by the students of Institute of Art and Design.

"The students have presented the poetry through the colors and paintings", she said and added that the work on the fourth phase will be entrusted to the students of the Department of Statistics. After which, the work on Shah's poetry will be exhibited for the general public", she said.

She termed the project as a new and unique one and said that people from all parts of the world will be able to read and understand Bhittai's poetry like that of William Shakespeare. The poetry of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai is very rich, which needs to be highlighted in the world", she maintained.

Among others, the Director, Institute of Art and Design Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi, Prof. Dr Abdul Fatah Soomro, Dr. Rehana Nazir, Dr. Aqeel Ahmed Bhutto, Prof. Naimatullah Khilji, Sabeen Naeem Shaikh and Prof. Najeebullah Rashdi were also present on the occasion.