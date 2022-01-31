UrduPoint.com

Third Phase Of The COVID-19 Vaccination Drive From Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from Tuesday

The 3rd phase of the Reach Every Door (RED) drive would commence in the entire district from February 1 to vaccinate every resident against the fatal coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The 3rd phase of the Reach Every Door (RED) drive would commence in the entire district from February 1 to vaccinate every resident against the fatal coronavirus.

Talking to media, District Health Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed said the vaccine was mandatory for those above 12 years of age and even safe for pregnant and other disease affected people.

He said that a comprehensive plan had been devised to achieve the goals of the 'RED' corona vaccination campaign while 1556 teams would go door to door to persuade the citizens of corona vaccination.

He informed that 256 fixed centres have also been set up while announcements would also be made from Masajid informing the citizens about corona vaccination.

The health officer urged the residents to come forward and vaccinate themselves at the earliest as the vaccination was the only way to prevent the fatal disease.

