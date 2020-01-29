UrduPoint.com
Third Polio Case Of Year Detected In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:39 PM

The third polio case of the current year was detected in an eleven months old child in district Tank of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The third polio case of the current year was detected in an eleven months old child in district Tank of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

A private tv channel while quoting the officials of KP Emergency Operation Center (EOC), reported on Wednesday that the polio infected child was not administered polio drops.

The number of polio cases in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa reached to 92 and the latest case is the third one of the year 2020.

