Third PTI-led govt budget to bring relief for masses: Haleem

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Friday hoped that various projects and reforms announced in the fiscal budget 2021-22 would bring great relief for the common man of the country.

Talking to media persons after PTI Parliamentary Party meeting in the premises of Sindh Assembly, he said that despite various challenges including COVID-19 the annual budget presented by Federal government was very balanced.

He said that different projects would usher a new era of propensity and progress under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He claimed that it was Imran Khan, who had steered the country out of the severe crisis, which were created by the previous corrupt governments.

Haleem said the third budget of PTI-led government was being praised by the economists and those sitting in the stock exchanges. The PTI leader further said the economy of the country was put on the right track by curbing the corrupt practices and taking actions against those involved in the loot and plunder.

He thanked the federal government for earmarking huge funds as a special grant for different development schemes for 14 districts of Sindh and said that it was also a great move to complete the construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway.

He said that small farmers and the people having small industrial units had also been given the incentives.

He thanked the federal government for announcing Karachi Transformation Plan, saying that despite the current situations the increase in salaries by 10 percent was also a great decision.

He corroborated the claims of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin that the budget would be a great step towards a prosperous Pakistan.

The PTI leader claimed that the budget presented by the Finance Minister would easily be passed despite the dirty politics of the opposition parties.

Haleem said that the prime minister and his team had already revolutionized the agriculture sector and record production of various commodities was a testimony to the reforms introduced by the government.

He said the PTI leadership instead of taking the loans believed in promoting avenues for providing ample opportunities to the common people to earn their livelihood in a dignified manner.

He said the huge tax collection by the government was itself a great achievement of the honest leadership, adding that their party chief wanted to uplift the country utilizing the local sources.

He said "the special focus by the government to promote tourism and to combat terrible impacts of climate change are great initiatives."The PTI leader also lashed out at Sindh irrigation minister Suhail Anwar Siyal for speaking lies with regard to the water flows in Indus river.