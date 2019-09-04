UrduPoint.com
Third Round Of Talks On Kartarpur Corridor Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:54 PM

The third round of talks between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor was held at Attari on Wednesday to discuss and finalize draft agreement on opening of the Corridor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The third round of talks between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor was held at Attari on Wednesday to discuss and finalize draft agreement on opening of the Corridor. The Pakistani delegation was led by Spokesperson of Foreign Office Dr Muhammad Faisal accompanied by other officials from various departments.

Later, briefing the media, Dr Muhammad Faisal said the environment of the meeting between the two countries remained good despite tension over Kashmir and the meeting only focused the Kartarpur corridor. He said Pakistan had completed more than 90 percent of the work on Kartarpur Corridor, adding Pakistan was committed to open the corridor by November this year on the 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak.

Dr Faisal said, Pakistan would allow the entry of more than 5,000 Sikh pilgrims and special cards would be issued to the Sikh devotees instead of visas.

To a question about development work done by Indian side at the corridor, Dr Faisal said the Indian government was responsible for what they do. "India needs to show some flexibility as we have taken an unprecedented initiative to reflect our commitment with the minorities," he said.

The spokesperson said that the Foreign Office would soon arrange a visit for journalists for showing the progress on development work at the corridor.

Dr Faisal said Indian side would be invited to visit Pakistan for the last round of talks on Kartarpur corridor.

