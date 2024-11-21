Open Menu

Third Science Fair Held At SBBU

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Third Science Fair held at SBBU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The students of Faculty of Science and Technology Department of Genetics and Molecular Biology of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad here on Thursday organized a colorful third science fair at the main campus of the University.

The science fair was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah in the presence of Deans, Heads of Departments and teachers. In the one-day science fair, students exhibited models made according to their subjects. The students present at the stalls briefed the Vice Chancellor according to the models. Dr. Nader Rind, chairman of the Department of Genetics, said that the students of different batches have made models of around 14 projects and proved that the students of this university can be confident in the practical field.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah appreciated the efforts of the team of the Department of Genetics and said that such activities increase the creativity and abilities of the students. Such science fairs play an important role in science education. He added that science projects promote discovery, learning and critical thinking. Exploring new ideas and asking questions are an essential part of learning science.

Dr. Liaqat Ali Zardari, Dr. Salman Bashir Memon, Syed Hasan Ali Shah, Manzoor Syal, Dr. Ashiq Hussain Jatoi, Dr. Khalid Rand, Dr. Dastar Ali Chandio, Asif Nizamani and other faculty members, administrative staff and a large number of students participated in the event.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Education Jatoi Hasan Ali Event

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

3 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

3 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

3 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

4 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

4 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

5 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

6 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

6 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan