Third Science Fair Held At SBBU
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The students of Faculty of Science and Technology Department of Genetics and Molecular Biology of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad here on Thursday organized a colorful third science fair at the main campus of the University.
The science fair was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah in the presence of Deans, Heads of Departments and teachers. In the one-day science fair, students exhibited models made according to their subjects. The students present at the stalls briefed the Vice Chancellor according to the models. Dr. Nader Rind, chairman of the Department of Genetics, said that the students of different batches have made models of around 14 projects and proved that the students of this university can be confident in the practical field.
On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah appreciated the efforts of the team of the Department of Genetics and said that such activities increase the creativity and abilities of the students. Such science fairs play an important role in science education. He added that science projects promote discovery, learning and critical thinking. Exploring new ideas and asking questions are an essential part of learning science.
Dr. Liaqat Ali Zardari, Dr. Salman Bashir Memon, Syed Hasan Ali Shah, Manzoor Syal, Dr. Ashiq Hussain Jatoi, Dr. Khalid Rand, Dr. Dastar Ali Chandio, Asif Nizamani and other faculty members, administrative staff and a large number of students participated in the event.
