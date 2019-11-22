UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Third Sitting Of "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" Held At Alhamra Arts Centre

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:38 PM

Third sitting of

The third sitting of Alhamra's popular series "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain," was held here on Friday at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The third sitting of Alhamra's popular series "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain," was held here on Friday at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal attended the session as a guest speaker and shared her childhood, education, life experiences and her judiciary journey with the audience.

During the conversation, Nasira Javed said development of the country was equal responsibility of everyone. "We should take guidance from our great leaders like Quaid-e-Azam and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal," she added.

Related Topics

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education From

Recent Stories

Labour Remains UK Youths' Favorite Despite Waning ..

3 minutes ago

'Chaos on roads not a sign of civilized nations': ..

3 minutes ago

Demarcation of villages in progress

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's top agri show concludes on Friday at Ex ..

3 minutes ago

Food dept sets up stalls to provide flour on fixed ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab University to organise seminar on new R&D f ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.