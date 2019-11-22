Third Sitting Of "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" Held At Alhamra Arts Centre

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The third sitting of Alhamra's popular series "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain," was held here on Friday at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal attended the session as a guest speaker and shared her childhood, education, life experiences and her judiciary journey with the audience.

During the conversation, Nasira Javed said development of the country was equal responsibility of everyone. "We should take guidance from our great leaders like Quaid-e-Azam and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal," she added.