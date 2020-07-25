UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Third Spell Of Heavy Rainfall To Begin In Karachi From Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:49 PM

Third spell of heavy rainfall to begin in Karachi from Sunday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted a third spell of heavy rainfall to begin in Karachi from Sunday, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted a third spell of heavy rainfall to begin in Karachi from Sunday, a private news channel reported.

According to Met Office Sindh Director Sardar Sarfraz, some areas of the megapolis will witness heavy rain on Sunday while others will experience light rain.

He said light rain is likely on Eidul Azha as well, which will be celebrated on August 1.

On the other hand, downpours were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir on Saturday. Balakot reported 21mm of rain, Bannu reported 20mm while it rained 6mm in Muzaffarabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muzaffarabad Balakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Sunday From

Recent Stories

Asad Umar asks people to avoid gatherings on this ..

8 minutes ago

Civil Secretariat established to resolve problems ..

32 seconds ago

Hot & humid weather forcasts in northern Sindh

35 seconds ago

New ADEK activity platform allows kids to explore, ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation presents outlook on the fu ..

50 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Registers 9 Ceasefire Vio ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.