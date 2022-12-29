UrduPoint.com

Third Spell Of Snowfall Starts In Galyat

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 07:32 PM

After a month-long dry weather, the third spell of current winter rain and snowfall has begun in the upper parts of Hazara division.

In district Abbottabad, Galyat and Thandyani received more than 6 inches of snow while in Mansehra, Shogran, Kaghan and Naran received up to one feet snow.

Director General Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has directed the staff to be vigilant during the snowfall and continue the operation to clear the roads for traffic.

He also directed to provide all possible facilities to the tourists and locals while control rooms were fully operational in Nathyagli and Changla Gali.

GDA also directed tourists to avoid unnecessary visits as snowfall is increasing, despite the issuance of a travel advisory a large number of tourists have reached in Galyat to enjoy live snowfall.

GDA spokesperson informed the media that road maintenance work has been started in Galyat during snowfall and will make it possible for tourists to access the tourist attractions safely while heavy machinery is being used in the snow clearance operation.

