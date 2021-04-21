UrduPoint.com
Third wave of Coronavirus is more lethal: Commissioner Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Wednesday said that the third wave of Coronavirus is more lethal, government is taking strict measures including lockdown, weekly offs and closure of businesses at 6 pm to contain the outbreak.

He said this while chairing a meeting with traders of Abbottabad.

Riaz Khan disclosed that in district Abbottabad three weeks back Coronavirus positive cases ratio was only 2% and now it's 10 percent, to control the further spread we all have to follow the Coronavirus SOPs strictly.

The commissioner further said that if we would not follow Coronavirus SOPs then the ratio of the positive cases can increase further and the government would tighten its policy regarding Coronavirus.

To ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs, keep social distancing, don't go to markets without a facemask, adding Riaz Khan Mahsood said.

He said that the cooperation of traders of Abbottabad with the administration is exemplary as compare to other cities, the provincial and Federal government issued Coronavirus SOPs and your suggestions would be sent to the provincial government.

Talking about the encroachment in the bazaars and traffic issues the commissioner said that Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer Abbottabad would chalk out an elaborated plan for anti-encroachment drive and traffic issues and ensure the implementation.

Provision of essential commodities to the masses at controlled price and relief to the masses is the responsibility of the administration, to control the prices we would increase price checking on daily basis, Riaz Khan Mahsood said.

