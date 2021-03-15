Third wave of coronavirus spreading speedily due to non-implementation of SOPs: Dr Yasmin

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday the third wave of coronavirus was spreading speedily due to carelessness and non-implementation of SOPs by the citizens.

Talking to the media after presiding over the syndicate meeting of Faisalabad Medical University (FMU), she said that 116,000 front line workers had been vaccinated against coronavirus across the province.

She said that 'Sinopharm' vaccination was most safe, adding that other imported vaccinations would also be given after it proved safe.

The vaccination of above 60 years old people was continued, she said and appealed to the elderly people to get themselves registered for the vaccination by sending CNIC through SMS on 1166.

The minister said that total 114 vaccination centers had been set up in all the 9 divisions of the province and the number could also be increased in case of need.

"We will have to face the third wave of coronavirus bravely as like first and second", the minister said, adding that Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sargodha, Lahore, and Rawalpindi were on hit list of coronavirus and the virus could be spread in others parts of the country also if proper precautionary measures were not taken.

She said that new kinds of coronavirus were spreading in different countries speedily so it was the responsibility of citizens to take preventive measures not only for their safety but also for others.

She urged the opposition to avoid a long march due to fast spreading of coronavirus for the safety of people.

Expressing concern over the statement of opposition, she said the government was always urging the people every day to adopt all precautionary measures as the corona pandemic was not going away.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the government had invited opposition for dialogue for bringing electoral reforms.

To a question, she said the government had sufficient quantities of corona vaccine, however more stock of the vaccination would reach in Pakistan within next two days.

The minister said the government was vaccinating the front line workers, health staff, police, administrations and journalists above 60.

She said that quota for other journalists would also be allocated as the new stock of vaccine reached.

The minister directed the commissioner and health authority to monitor arrangements made for the vaccination of elderly people.

She said the percentage of coronavirus spread in Faisalabad is 9, Lahore 11, Rawalpindi 6, Multan 6 and Gujranwala 9.

She said that special instructions had been issued to control the situation in aforementioned cities for which various practical measures had been taken which include: closure of marriage halls, marquees, and community centers till March 29, cut in staff to 50 percent in government and private offices, closure of business centers at 6 p.m.

She said that aggregate percentage of virus spreading in Pakistan especially in Punjab province is 8 percent.

The minister said that clinical tests for coronavirus of 300 people were conducted in Lahore, Jhelum and other districts on an experimental basis and it was disclosed that a new wave of coronavirus was spreading from the UK virus which was 70 percent more severe.

Commissioner Saqib Manan, Vice Chancellor FMU Dr Zafar Iqbal Ch, CEO health Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Sipraand others were also present on the occasion.