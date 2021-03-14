UrduPoint.com
Third Wave Of COVID-19 More Lethal Than Previous: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 10:30 PM

Third wave of COVID-19 more lethal than previous: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that the third wave of coronavirus was more lethal as compared to previous as its mortality rate is also higher.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the third wave is the spread of the UK strain as the new strain of the COVID-19 was more transmissible than the original.

He said 3,50000 people who are above 6o years had vaccinated, adding that vaccination registration would open for people aged 50 or above in coming 10 days.

Replying to a question about side-effects of vaccine, he said there was not a single case had been reported in the country in that regard.

The minister said those who were in 60 or above must be registered their Names for vaccination because coronavirus could hit them easily, he said adding we already have vaccines for everyone in Pakistan who has registered.

Asad Umar said the government had placed its order for COVID-19 vaccine to a company for 30 million people of the country, adding it was confident that the first batch of vaccine would be received during the current month or next.

Replying to another question about PDM's long march, he said it was the day one's stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the government would not stop the opposition's protest.

He appealed to opposition that they do not play with the lives and health of the people for their own interests and they should avoid to give political statements over the issue of coronavirus spreading.

He said Sindh government should avoid to play politics over the matter of coronavirus vaccine, adding that after the passage of the18th constitutional amendment health had become a provincial subject, adding provinces were responsible to buy the vaccines because Federal government was already doing more than its responsibilities (capacity).

