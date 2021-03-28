Third wave of COVID-19 too lethal as compared to previous: Asad Umer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Saturday said third wave of the COVID-19 was too lethal and easy transmitable as compared to previous.

Talking to a private news channel, he said coronavirus was spreading fastly and if situation was not under control regarding the deadly virus than the government could take hard decisions in that regard.

The minister said everyone should adopt all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) with letter and spirit against coronavirus.

Responding to a question about inflation, he said increasing prices of edible items was real cause of inflation in the country.

He said the government was making its all out efforts to reduce inflation and people would see fruitfull results of the government efforts for the purpose in days to come.

Asad Umer expressed his hoppe that the people would not face issue of intruption of electricity in current year.

To another question, he said the Federal government would provide more electricity to Karachi Electric in this year, adding Shanghai Electrick was still intrusted regarding to buy the K-Electric.