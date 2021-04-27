Third wave of COVID-19 too lethal, everyone to adopt SOPs in complete manner: Ali Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said the third wave of COVID-19 was too lethal so everyone should have to adopt all standard operating procedures (SOPs) in complete manner to control coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was making its all out efforts to curb the pandemic but people support was needed in this regard.

He said people must adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus otherwise situation could be changed in to worst and problems could be created for both including the government and people as well.

Replying to a question, he said the government called the Army to help civil administration regarding implementation of SOPs against coronavirus because people were not carring in that regard and they were avoiding SOPs.

The SAPM said the government was making people friendly policies and started several welfare programmes including Ehsas programme, issuance of health card, kamyab noujawan programme and others.

To another question, he said Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is deliviring good governance in the province as he had started different developmental projects and he had full confidence of Prime minister Imran Khan.

Ali Nawaz Awan said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had destroyed the country and it had intentionally remained backward South Punjab area during its governments tenure, adding the present provincial government had believed in actions rather than acting.