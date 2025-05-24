Open Menu

"Third World Sindhi Language Conference" To Start From May 26

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM

"Third World Sindhi Language Conference" to start from May 26

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The opening ceremony of the two-day "Third World Sindhi Language Conference" organized by the Sindhi Language Authority on May 26 and 27 will be held at the Karachi Arts Council.

The Spokesman SLA informed here on Saturday that in conference Dr. Hani Yulandasari (Indonesia), Dr. Jami Chandio and Syed Muhammad Shah Makiya will give their speeches.

Chairman Dr. Ishaq Samijo will present the objectives of the international conference during the opening ceremony.

There will be a discussion in which Dr.

Sulaiman Sheikh, Mehtab Akbar Rashidi and Inam Shaikh will share their thoughts and the play "Language My Sindhi" will be presented in the night.

On the second day of the conference, scholars and writers of different languages of Pakistan will present their papers and the closing ceremony will be held at 6:00 pm, in which famous personalities of Sindh will participate.

There will also be a music concert at 8:00 pm.

A general call has been given for participation in the Third International Sindhi Language Conference.

