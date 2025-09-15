Open Menu

Thirteen Dead, 1,823 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Thirteen dead, 1,823 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Thirteen people lost their lives and 1,823 others sustained injuries in 1,527 road accidents across Punjab during the past 24 hours, according to a report issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) on Monday.

Of the total injured, 823 individuals with serious injuries were shifted to various hospitals, while 1,000 with minor injuries were provided on-site medical assistance by Rescue 1122 teams.

The data analysis revealed that among the victims were 1,007 drivers, 72 underage drivers, 187 pedestrians, and 642 passengers. Lahore reported the highest number of accidents, with 263 incidents affecting 340 people.

It was followed by Multan with 109 accidents and 118 victims, and Faisalabad with 95 accidents and 114 victims.

The report also detailed the types of vehicles involved in the road mishaps. These included 1,503 motorcycles, 115 auto-rickshaws, 156 motorcars, 32 vans, eight passenger buses, 37 trucks, and 192 other vehicles, including carts.

The alarming statistics underscore the growing concerns around road safety and traffic management in the province, particularly the high involvement of motorcycles and underage drivers in traffic incidents.

