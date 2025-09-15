Thirteen Dead, 1,823 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Thirteen people lost their lives and 1,823 others sustained injuries in 1,527 road accidents across Punjab during the past 24 hours, according to a report issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) on Monday.
Of the total injured, 823 individuals with serious injuries were shifted to various hospitals, while 1,000 with minor injuries were provided on-site medical assistance by Rescue 1122 teams.
The data analysis revealed that among the victims were 1,007 drivers, 72 underage drivers, 187 pedestrians, and 642 passengers. Lahore reported the highest number of accidents, with 263 incidents affecting 340 people.
It was followed by Multan with 109 accidents and 118 victims, and Faisalabad with 95 accidents and 114 victims.
The report also detailed the types of vehicles involved in the road mishaps. These included 1,503 motorcycles, 115 auto-rickshaws, 156 motorcars, 32 vans, eight passenger buses, 37 trucks, and 192 other vehicles, including carts.
The alarming statistics underscore the growing concerns around road safety and traffic management in the province, particularly the high involvement of motorcycles and underage drivers in traffic incidents.
Recent Stories
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'
ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..
TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan
ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..
Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash
RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO holds open court6 minutes ago
-
Thirteen dead, 1,823 injured in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for Punjab’s largest women’s sports event6 minutes ago
-
UNFPA, SDPI train researchers on data storytelling, visualization to strengthen evidence-based polic ..16 minutes ago
-
PU sends first batch of relief goods for flood victims16 minutes ago
-
Over 1.4mln jobseekers registered on Punjab Job Center16 minutes ago
-
First phase of Agri-Graduates Internship Programme concludes26 minutes ago
-
PM commends security forces for eliminating 31 Khwarij in KP26 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts roundtable on Afghanistan’s religious & political dynamics26 minutes ago
-
PM to be presented report on Green Line to purchase more new buses for Karachi: Spokesperson Raja An ..26 minutes ago
-
University of Gujrat holds orientation ceremony36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits various schools, review ongoing educational activities46 minutes ago