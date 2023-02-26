UrduPoint.com

Thirteen Held For Making/selling Kites

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Thirteen held for making/selling kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday arrested thirteen people for selling and making kites from various parts of the district.

In a crackdown against kite sellers and makers, the police arrested 13 people from different areas andseized 4307 kites and 276 string rolls from their possession.

The police said that they had arrested 127 kite sellers and kite makers with 23,738 kites and 409 twine.

Related Topics

Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

58 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

5 hours ago
 Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.