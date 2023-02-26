Thirteen held for making/selling kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday arrested thirteen people for selling and making kites from various parts of the district.

In a crackdown against kite sellers and makers, the police arrested 13 people from different areas andseized 4307 kites and 276 string rolls from their possession.

The police said that they had arrested 127 kite sellers and kite makers with 23,738 kites and 409 twine.