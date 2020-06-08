UrduPoint.com
Thirteen Injured Rescued From Debris Of Collapsed Building In Lyari

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Thirteen injured rescued from debris of collapsed building in Lyari

KARACHI, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Rescue operation initiated at the site of building that was collapsed in Lyari, Sunday night, by Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers - Sindh was underway till Monday morning with two bodies retrieved and 13 injured, aged 16 to 50 years, rescued during the effort.

According to Medical Superintendent, Ruth Pfau Karachi Civil Hospital, Dr Khaddim Hussain, the injured are mostly out of danger and are being provided with needed medical assistance.

The injured carried to the hospital were said to also include a police constable, Fayyaz Ahmad, helping his brother's family to vacate their flat as per mutual decision of all residents in view of precarious status of the building.

Constructed more than 25 years ago, but some three months ago had developed cracks so much so that concerned agency had issued evacuation notice to the residents.

As the inhabitants themselves had started feeling tremors during past a few days they were fast shifting to other places, but a few who were there, to collect their valuables, at the time of the tragic accident.

There may not be more people stuck in the debris, however, a few of the concerned families are insisting that some people are still there, said Abdul Kaleem, a rescue worker associated with Edhi Foundation.

Engineering Corpse of Pakistan Army, equipped with necessary heavy machinery is actively engaged in removal of the debris, with all necessary precautions being adopted to help safe recovery of people who may still be alive.

Meanwhile, Sindh Health Department has declared medical emergency at Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital - Karachi and Lyari General Hospital to ensure immediate medical support to the injured.

Sanctioned leave of all doctors and staff members, associated with the two hospitals have been cancelled, with concerned departments placed on alert.

