Open Menu

Thirteen Outlaws Held : Ice, Liquor & Arms Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Thirteen outlaws held : ice, liquor & arms recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Lohi Bher, Banigala, Humak, Sangjani, and Margalla police station teams arrested 10 accused allegedly involved in various criminal activities and recovered 520 grams of ice, 16 liquor bottles, and seven pistols from their possession on Friday.

A spokesman told APP that cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.

He said that during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, different police teams also apprehended three criminals.

He said that under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police continued its crackdown against criminal elements to ensure public safety.

He said the Islamabad Police was fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and will not allow any elements to disrupt peace in the city.

Recent Stories

WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedd ..

WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife

4 minutes ago
 ‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first par ..

‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..

11 minutes ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials

26 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport complet ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..

41 minutes ago
 SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing ..

SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al H ..

AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..

1 hour ago
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by ..

Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..

1 hour ago
 Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumul ..

Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..

2 hours ago
 Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

3 hours ago
 Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

3 hours ago
 PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at ..

PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..

3 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan