Thirteen outlaws held : ice, liquor & arms recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Lohi Bher, Banigala, Humak, Sangjani, and Margalla police station teams arrested 10 accused allegedly involved in various criminal activities and recovered 520 grams of ice, 16 liquor bottles, and seven pistols from their possession on Friday.

A spokesman told APP that cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.

He said that during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, different police teams also apprehended three criminals.

He said that under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police continued its crackdown against criminal elements to ensure public safety.

He said the Islamabad Police was fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and will not allow any elements to disrupt peace in the city.