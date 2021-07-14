UrduPoint.com
Thirty Seven Business Centres Sealed Over Corona SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Thirty seven business centres sealed over Corona SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration in its continued crackdown started against violators and to ensure implementation of Covid-19 SOPs, has sealed 37 business centres across the district during last 24 hours.

The business centres which were sealed included car showrooms, clothes houses, garment shops and restaurants.

The district administration has also sought assistance of Pak-Army and Rangers to ensure implementation on Corona SOPs in wake of fourth wave of Corona virus threats.

The personnel of Pakistan's armed and Ranger's squads would patrol the markets along with special magistrates deputed by the district administration.

The teams would monitor the implementation on Corona SOPs at Restaurants, Marriage Halls, Marquees, Theaters and Super Store and Malls.

More Stories From Pakistan

