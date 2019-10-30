UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thirty-three Beggars Rounded Up In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 03:48 PM

Thirty-three beggars rounded up in Faisalabad

The social welfare department teams during anti-beggary campaign caught 33 beggars from various roads and markets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) -:The social welfare department teams during anti-beggary campaign caught 33 beggars from various roads and markets.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Khalid Bashir said here Wednesday that anti-beggary squads during operation at transport stands, Jail Road, Canal Road, Susan Road, GTS Chowk, Railway Station Chowk and other areas caught 33 beggars including 21 males and 12 females. They were sent to old-age home and Darul Aman.

Related Topics

Jail Road Market From

Recent Stories

Region’s biggest health & fitness summit returns ..

12 minutes ago

Countries dependent on loans cannot remain indepen ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan makes it 3-0 against Bangladesh

1 hour ago

Cricket South Africa suspends three top officials

42 seconds ago

Rs. 620.3 mln approved for road projects

45 seconds ago

Furious Bolsonaro denies links to Brazil politicia ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.