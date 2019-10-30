Thirty-three beggars rounded up in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) -:The social welfare department teams during anti-beggary campaign caught 33 beggars from various roads and markets.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Khalid Bashir said here Wednesday that anti-beggary squads during operation at transport stands, Jail Road, Canal Road, Susan Road, GTS Chowk, Railway Station Chowk and other areas caught 33 beggars including 21 males and 12 females. They were sent to old-age home and Darul Aman.